"Such a development was waiting to happen," he added. Referring to the change of guard in Maharashtra, Ray said BJP's "grab all politics" will be the reason for its "doom in the coming days".

On a day of fast-moving political developments, Nitish Kumar, who leads JD(U) split with his ally, the BJP for the second time in eight years and submitted his resignation as the NDA Chief Minister and set to form a new government with the support of RJD, Congress and Left Parties.

TMC, he said, is keeping a close watch on the political situation in the neighbouring state. "We don't have any political or organisational presence in Bihar. But if BJP is defeated in Bihar then the people of West Bengal will indeed be very happy," he said.