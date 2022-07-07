TMC MP Mahua Moitra shares note amid Kaali controversy: Be careful...

Lashing out at her party in a poetic way without directly naming it, Moitra shared a note titled 'Be careful, Mahua'.

"Don't tell her to 'be careful'. Stand with her instead. Shine a light and speak come truth, into that pit of dread," the note shared by the Trinamool MP read.

Taking part at the India Today media conclave, Moitra had on Tuesday said she had every right as an individual to imagine the deity as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as each person has his or her unique way of offering prayers.

"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom," she said.

She added,"I have the freedom to do it (envision a meat-eating goddess) as much as you have the freedom to worship your god as vegetarian and white-clothed."

After her comments went viral, The Trinamool MP also clarified that her comments had been twisted by trolls as her support for a film poster shared by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai which featured the Goddess smoking.

The TMC was quick to distance itself from Moitra's statement, and condemned it on Twitter.

A senior TMC leader told PTI that,''The party has taken a serious note about it, and in no way supports such comments. Most likely, an explanation will be sought from her, and she will be cautioned from making such remarks in future.'' It had also distanced itself from the comments on Twitter.

"The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the TMC said in a Twitter post on Tuesday evening.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, TMC spokesperson and MP, said,''There is no question of backing Mahua Moitra's remark. The party did not instruct her to say those things. TMC has no relation to her comments.''

The BJP has vociferously protested against Moitra and asked the Banerjee-led regime to take action against her.

Undeterred with the attcaks from saffron party, Mahua Moitra tweeted: "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn't need back up forces."