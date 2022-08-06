New Delhi, Aug 06: Poets have contributed a lot to our freedom struggle. With India celebrating its 75th year of independence, let us take a look at some of the patriotic poems that shaped our freedom struggle.

Ram Prasad Bismil:

Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna (Desire for Revolution) by Ram Prasad Bismil is one of the most inspiring works of poetry written about Indian freedom. The Urdu ghazal written by Arya Samaji Ram Prasad Bismil enshrines the drive and spirit of the freedom fighters who fought and sacrificed their lives for the country.

Shyamlal Gupta:

Born on September 9 1896, Gupta wrote the Hindi song, Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Humaara (Let our flag always fly high). The song continues to install the spirit of patriotism and love for our Indian Flag.

. .

Makhanlal Chaturvedi:

Pushp Ki Abhilasha (A flower's Dream) was written by Chaturvedi who was born on April 4 1889. He was not just a poet, but a writer and journalist. This poem by him reflects the sentiments of the freedom struggle. It also is considered to be one of the finest works of patriotic poetry.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan:

Born on November 27 1907, Bachchan's poem Azadi Ka Geet (Song of freedom) have been translated into many languages. This poem summarises the emotions of India which had won freedom and was looking forward to a bright future.