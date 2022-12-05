Time to impose pre-hearing costs in commercial cases to prevent frivolous matters: CJI

"The time has come to impose anticipatory costs in commercial matters which come to Supreme Court... It is time for the Supreme Court in commercial matters to say that first deposit Rs 5 crore cost and if it's frivolous then the cost will remain with us," the CJI said.

New Delhi, Dec 05: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday said it is time to impose pre-hearing costs in commercial cases to prevent frivolous matters involving commercial issues to be argued before the Supreme Court.

The CJI made the oral observation and said that such frivolous commercial matters wasted a lot of the court's time and needed to be clamped down upon.