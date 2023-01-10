'Thunivu' vs 'Varisu': The 1st review of Ajith and Vijay's films out

Both the movies have created lot of buzz with its teasers, trailers and songs. The rivalry factor between the two actors (Ajith and Vijay) has only spiced up the box office battle.

Chennai, Jan 10: In less than 12 hours, Tamil cine-goers will get to see two of the most-awaited movies hitting the screens. Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' and Vijay's 'Varisu' will come before the Tamils as Pongal treats.

Even as the fans across India await for both the movies to see the light of the day, the first reviews from the overseas are already out on internet. A self-proclaimed reviewer, who posts reviews on his social media accounts, have given thumbs-up for both 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'.

The reviewer has given 3.5 ratings out of 5 for both the movies.

Commenting on 'Thunivu', he said that Ajith has given his career best performance and Manju Warrier is a surprise package. According to him, youths will go gaga over this thriller.

#Thunivu = #Ajith's gave Career Best Performance ever & his Swag & Style out of this world 🔥🔥🔥 !! One of the best Action Thriller ever made in Kollywood. 3.5⭐️/5⭐️ First Review #Thunivu : #ManjuWarrier Stole the Show ! She is surprise package. If you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, #Ajith Stylish Swag & Clap Worthy Dialogues then #Thunivu should definitely be your pick this Pongal. ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2

#HVinoth deserves distinction marks for giving the film a Hollywood look. Technically speaking, the product is slick ? undeniably the best the Tamil screen has witnessed ever. Youth & Masses will go gaga over this Thriller.

In case of 'Varisu' the critic claimed that it is a paisa-vasool family drama in which Vijay and Rashmika steal the show. However, he suggested the movie should be trimmed by 15 minutes although the climax is amazing.

#Varisu = A Paisa Vasool Family Drama this Festival Season. #Vijay & supporting cast Stole the Show all the way. 3.5⭐️/5⭐️

First Review #Varisu : #Vijay & #RashmikaMandanna looking HOT together! 15 minutes film should be trimmed in first half & post interval portions. Climax episode is amazing. #Vijay Entry Scene is full on Claps 👏🏻 . Masses & Families will love this Saga. #Vijay is Back!3.5⭐️/5⭐️

First Review #Varisu : It has many layers If u watch carefully and all were shown very well like.. Father - son relationship, mother- son relationship. Cinematography- it's a visual feast, Impactful dialogues, Rocking Music & Decent performances by supporting cast. 3.5⭐️/5⭐️