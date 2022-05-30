Thunderstorm, rain lash Delhi-NCR; flight operations hit

Following the rain, a car trapped under an uprooted tree in Connaught Place as the national capital received sudden rainfall accompanied by hailstorm. The car was unoccupied and was in the parking lot.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre had forecasted for Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h in areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted pleasant weather in Delhi for Monday (May 30) "The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the city on Monday," said the IMD official, as per PTI.

IndiGo issued a statement saying raindrops and thunderstorms in Delhi may impact our flight operations.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius.

