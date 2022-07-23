Three arrested in Gujarat for harassing lions

The accused were identified as Dula Vagh (22), Savaj Vagh (21) and Naka Vagh (22). They have arrested and booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, The Times of India reported.

New Delhi, July 23: The Gujarat cops have arrested three people for allegedly teasing and harassing two lions in the Rampara village of Rajula taluka in Amreli district in Gujarat on Friday.

The report claims that the accused harassed two lions on July 20 when the big cats were hunting an animal.

"These three people did not allow a lion and a lioness to feed on the prey. They forced them to run away, chased them on a bike, recorded a video, had a selfie with the lions and also uploaded the video on social media," the daily quoted tn-charge assistant conservator of forest, Nilesh Vegda, as saying.

They are seen chasing a lioness a high speed on a bridge in the video on a bridge.

One (Naka Vagh) among the three is a repeat offender. The accused was earlier arrested for a similar crime and was released on bail.