Thought PM Modi to be crude man but he showed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Azad explained why PM Modi teared up in Parliament during a farewell speech when his Rajya Sabha tenure ended last year.

"Read the contents of his speech. PM Modi was not talking about being sad at my leaving the House. He was talking about an incident," said Azad.

''When I was the CM of Kashmir, a grenade burst inside a vehicle. Some tourists from Gujarat died on the spot. When Modi saheb, who was chief minister of Gujarat called, I was crying. He heard the sound of my crying". "Neither he cried for me nor I cried for him. We both cried while remembering the sad incident in which the people of Gujarat were killed," he recounted.

"Modi kept calling my office for updates. Later, as I was seeing off the two planes carrying the bodies and those injured, families of the victims were howling in grief. I started weeping too. He probably saw me in tears on TV. He called but, again, I could not speak," he said.

''I used to think Modi saheb must be a crude man," Azad added, speaking to reporters about the crying episode, "I thought he won't care... since he does not have a wife or any kids. But, at least, he showed humanity," Azad said.

Attacking the Congress yet again, days after his exit, the former J&K CM said,"Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them... Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken."

"I didn't sleep for 6 days before and after writing the letter (G23) because we gave blood for the party. People there today are useless. It's saddening that Congress has such spokesmen who don't even know about us," he said.

''Congress leadership has no time for setting things right and its state leaders making party members leave instead of uniting, said Ghulam Nabi Azad. My respect for Sonia Gandhi is same as 30 yrs back, respect for Rahul Gandhi is same as that befitting Indira Gandhi's family,Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's son. Personally,I pray for his long life. We tried to make him a successful leader but he's not interested..," said the minister.

Amid the buzz that he is set to float his new party, Azad was also asked if he would join the BJP. He said will not join BJP as it will not help my politics in Jammu & Kashmir. "This is Congress propaganda against me" he said.