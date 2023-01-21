'Those telling dirty lies about me...': DCW chief Swati Maliwal reacts to ‘fake sting’ claims

New Delhi, Jan 21: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati who was allegedly molested and dragged by a drunk driver, on Saturday slammed "those who think that they will scare me" after several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have raised questions over her molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an Aam Aadmi Party member and her 'drama' was part of a conspiracy which has now been "exposed".

She tweeted, "Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life by tying a shroud on my head. I was attacked many times but I did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!"