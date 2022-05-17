Thomas Cup win: IAS officer trolled for sharing image on anti-mosquito racquet

However a tweet by an IAS officer has enraged netizens. IAS officer, Somesh Upadhyay shared a picture of an anti-mosquito racquet on his Twitter profile and wrote, "Indonesians are surprised how Indians got better at badminton than them."

The racket that was shared by him is generally used in households to kill bugs.

People took to Twitter and blasted the officer saying that his tweet was disrespectful and cheap. Many felt that he had demeaned the achievement of the Indian team.

Low quality & manner of tweet. should I say we expect this from an IAS or we expect better IQ. Posting such WA forward for our Indian team is ridiculous .Humor is acceptable not when there is someones hard work & sweat involved. Shame.