This Maharashtra village is what the Har Ghar Tiranga is all about!

Mumbai, Aug 08: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a brainchild of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, Gram Panchayat Borgaon in Lakhani taluka of Bhandara district of Maharashtra earned the distinction of being the first flag village in the district. This means the tricolour flag has reached all the families, government, and semi-government offices in the village.

Gram Panchayat Borgaon has around 224 families. A village level committee was formed under the chairmanship of Sarpanch in the village to see to it that the tricolour flag reaches all the families. This committee includes all village level employees and public representatives.

The women of the 'Umeed - Self Help Group', who are very active in Gram Panchayat Borgaon, along with the help of the village level committee, visited houses in the morning to create awareness regarding the importance of this program. They also prepared the flag and distributed it to all the families by going door to door and also through the sales centre in Gram Panchayat.

200 families of the village cooperated in this initiative by buying flags while remaining 24 destitute, poor families were provided with flags through public participation.

In this, teachers, students, and other village level employees played an important role. After delivering the flag to every house in the village, the village level committee organized a special felicitation ceremony. On this occasion, a health camp was organized in the village.

Besides, a grand tricolour rally was also organized in the village to mark the event. More than 300 women, school students and villagers participated in this rally. Three other gram panchayats in the Lakhani taluka of Bhandara district including Rajegaon, Masalmeta and Alesur were also honoured during the ceremony for becoming flag villages.

Why has Har Ghar Tiranga been introduced?

Har Ghar Tiranga has come into existence to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to motivate people to bring the national flag home and hoist it to mark the 75th Independence Day of India.

As per the government, the idea is to build a personal relationship with the flag and represent national unity. The motive behind this campaign is to summon the feeling of patriotism and promote awareness about the national flag.