This UP village lights up on Diwali, for the first time ever!

Finally, the village Tulai Ka Nagla was finally electrified, according to a report in The Times of India. The villagers claimed that their 'black Diwali' has ended. "It's unbelievable... It's surreal to see village roads illuminated for the first time. Since the past several decades, we've been trying to reach out to public representatives and local authorities. Years passed and governments changed, but we remained in darkness," the daily quoted a resident as saying.

"Now, we have no words to express our happiness. It will be a very happy Diwali for us and I'm glad that I could see my village, full of light, in my lifetime," he added.

The village has 30 houses and 300 people live in the place. The villagers were forced to travel two kms even to get their mobile phones charged. Whereas students studied using candles in the evening.

A dedicated transformer of 63 kVA capacity and 22 power transmission poles have been set up. "Now, the electricity has installed a dedicated transformer of 63 kVA capacity and 22 power transmission poles.For electrification, a 350- m-long power supply line has been laid," Sonu Kumar, sub-divisional officer, told.

"We have got our biggest gift this Diwali. After sunset, we won't have to survive on candles, diyas and switch our torch lights at home. Now, I plan to buy a TV set. Those who had migrated out for work, especially for the darkness around, are also thinking about coming back. It has not just brought light to our village, but our lives too," another villager said.