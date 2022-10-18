According to a PTI report, the apex court rejected his petition and said, "We find no reason to entertain the petition." The bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar said, "We don't appreciate this kind of behaviour."

The apex court had ordered to shift of conman Chandrashekhar and his wife from Tihar Jail to Mandoli Jail.

On a plea filed by Chandrashekhar and his wife alleging a threat to their lives and seeking a transfer to a prison outside Delhi, the court had passed the order.

Director General (Prisons), Delhi Prisons, said in an affidavit filed earlier that the content of the conman's application was false and fabricated, as per the news agency.