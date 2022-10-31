This is Elon Musk’s response to question on Twitter verification process

"Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen," Twitter user Sriram Krishnan wrote.

Following this he was asked by another user, " any chance in helping with verification? Denied some 4-5 times despite large following and working to share spaceflight/rocket launches to the masses via my photography. Published in a plethora of huge outlets but Twitter doesn't seem to care!"

This is when Musk posted his reply on the changes taking place to the verification process on Twitter. Post the takeover by Musk, there have been several changes in the top management. Musk has constantly raised issues about bot users even before the $44 billion deal was completed.