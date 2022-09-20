This image of a law abiding Cheetah staring at a speed limit board is what must see today

Now an image has gone viral of a Cheetah staring at a speed limit board. In the image the Cheetah is seen sitting on a track and there is a board in front of it which says the speed limit is 40.

While sharing the image Aviator Anil Chopra captioned the image, 'checking out the speed limit.'

When we did a reverse image it led us to a Facebook page called Avantgardens which had posted the same image. The image was captioned Cheetah pondering a speed limit sign in Hoedspruit, Entabeni Nature Reserve, South Africa. Photo: Vaughan Jessnitz.

Many have commented on the image and praised the same. Wow sir he is in some confusion wrote one user while another wrote amazing and so funny.