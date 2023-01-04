Thirumagan Evera, great-grandson of Periyar EV Ramasamy, dies of cardiac arrest

He is son of former union minister E. V. K. S. Elangovan. He is currently a member of INC.

His family is into politics for many generations now. EVKS Elangovan's father Sampat was a political heir of EVR Periyar. He was a former MP from Namakkal consitutency. He was also the nephew of Periyar.

The MLA is the great-grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.' The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.

TNCC President K S Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress' state unit.

In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Everaa died following illness, he added. "All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.