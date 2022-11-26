They turned rapist into therapist: Nadda's dig at AAP's education model amid massage controversy

The BJP national president made the remarks during a campaign rally in Delhi ahead of the MCD polls.

Delhi Municipal Corporation has 250 wards that will go to polls on December 4 and the result will be announced on December 7.

The now famous 'massage video':

It is to be noted that two videos of AAP jailed leader Satyendar Jain's surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, Jain was seen getting massaged and in the other video, the AAP leader was seen eating outside food.

In the massage video, Jain was seen getting a massage on his head, hand and legs.

The clips were first posted by BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla. He shared the clip and wrote, "So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal. [sic]"

The AAP refuted the claim that he was getting a massage. Later on it was found out that the person in the video was a prisoner named Rinku. He was charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the report said. The same sources have clarified that the rape accused is not a physiotherapist.

After the massage, it was Jain's meal:

On November 23, a video went viral on social media in which Satyander Jain was seen being provided with proper food in the jail.

Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg.