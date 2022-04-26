They need a collective will: Why Prashant Kishor turned down Congress offer

He also said that the party needs a collective will to fix deep rooted structural problems.

New Delhi, Apr 26: Political strategist Prashant Kishor today declined the offer made by the Congress to join the party. He said that the party needs leadership.

. .

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor said after the Congress announced his decision.

"Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," senior Congress leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

While several rounds of talks were held, nothing materialised as many were opposed to Kishor joining the party. Some had objected to his links with rivals such as the Trinamool Congress, YSR Congress Party and TRS.