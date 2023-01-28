They are all my sons: What Field Marshal K M Cariappa told Ayub Khan

Another fine achievement of FM Cariappa was that he kept politics away from the Indian Army. He also introduced inclusivity by doing away with caste and creed. In this regard, he raised the Brigade of The Guards in 1949.

The soldiers were his sons:

This story will go on to show how important the nation and soldiers were for Field Marshal K M Cariappa. It was 1965, the last day of the war between India and Pakistan. FM Cariappa's son, then Squadron Leader K C Cariappa of the Indian Air Force was flying near the border, when his plane was shot down. He was taken prisoner by the Pakistan Army.

At that time, Cariappa was a retired General of the Indian Army. He was conferred the title of Field Marshal in the year 1986.

When K C Cariappa was being interrogated, he only revealed his name, rank and unit number. That is when the jail guards rushed to his cell to ask if he was the son of K M Cariappa.

K C Cariappa recalled (https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/when-i-was-a-prisoner-of-war-in-pakistan/295045), he gave his name, rank and number. I was asked if I was related to General Cariappa. I feigned a faint because of the pain, or maybe I did pass out. The next thing I knew was that I was lying on the back of a jeep and was being questioned by a Brigadier.

After he confirmed that he is the son of General Cariappa, the news reached up to Ayub Khan who at that time was the military leader of Pakistan. Khan announced on radio that K C Cariappa had been captured by his forces and that he was in safe custody.

Khan offered to release K C Cariappa because he is the son of General Cariappa. He even ordered the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to personally meet with General Cariappa and brief him about his health.

General Cariappa declined the offer by saying all soldiers were his sons, and all of them should be looked after well by Pakistan.

K C Cariappa revealed years after his release that his dad was a man of high principles. For him his son and all other soldiers were the same. I was released with all others even though Ayub Khan was his junior and was close to him. Despite that he refused to get me released Air Marshal (retd) K C Cariappa.