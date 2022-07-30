There will be earthquake if...: Eknath Shinde on Shiv Sena rebellion

Questioning Uddhav Thackeray's decision to join hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, Eknath Shinde also said he knew what happened to late Sena leader Anand Dighe.

"I was witness to what happened with 'Dharmaveer'," said Eknath Shinde, referring to Ananad Dighe, a fiery Shiv Sena leader and his mentor who died following a road accident in 2002.

Uddhav Thackeray, who resigned as chief minister in June after Eknath Shinde rebelled against him along with a majority of Shiv Sena Membesr of Legislative Assembly(MLAs), have often dubbed the rebels as "traitors."

Speaking at a rally at Malegaon, Eknath Shinde said he rebelled as he wanted to "protect Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy." "There will be an earthquake if I start giving interviews.....Unlike some people, I never travelled abroad every year for holidays. Shiv Sena and its growth were the only things on my mind," he said.

The late Shiv Sena founder's daughter-in-law Smita Thackeray and his eldest grandson Nihar Thackeray have supported him, Eknath Shinde noted.

Without naming Uddhav Thackeray, he said rebel legislators were being being called traitors. "What do you call those who compromise with Balasaheb's ideology just to become chief minister?" he asked.

"You fight elections in alliance with BJP and then form government with Congress and NCP to become chief minister. Isn't this a betrayal,"Eknath Shinde further asked.

The Sena faction led by him and BJP would together win 200 out of 288 seats in the next Assembly elections, he claimed.