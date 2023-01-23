There is no public scrutiny of judges: Kiren Rijiju amid govt-judiciary row

"After becoming judges, they don't have to face elections or scrutiny by the public...Public is watching the judges, their judgements and the way they deliver justice, and make their assessments...In this era of social media,nothing can be hidden," the union minister was quoted saying by ANI.

"Democracy will not succeed if we weaken the independence of the judiciary or reduce its authority, respect and dignity," the union minister added.

The remark comes at a time when the government and the judiciary have been at loggerheads over the process of appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

Earlier, Rijiju sought to support the views of a retired high court judge, who said the Supreme Court "hijacked" the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself.

Rijiju shared the video of an interview of Justice R S Sodhi (retd), a former judge of the Delhi Court, saying it is "voice of a judge" and that majority of people have similar "sane views".

"Real beauty of Indian Democracy is its success. People rule themselves through their representatives.Elected representatives represent the interests of the People & make laws. Our Judiciary is independent and our Constitution is Supreme," the minister tweeted.

The appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts has triggered a face-off between the Executive and the Judiciary.

While Rijiju has described the collegium system to appoint judges as something "alien" to the Indian Constitution, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has questioned the top court for striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act (NJAC)and a related constitution amendment.