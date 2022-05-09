New Delhi, May 09: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday sought the cooperation of all leaders in sending across a message of unity, cohesion and commitment to ensure the party's accelerated revival.

Addressing top Congress leaders at the party's working committee meeting, she said the Chintan Shivir should not become a ritual and noted that it should herald a restructured organisation to meet the ideological, electoral and managerial challenges ahead.

"There are no magic wands. It is only with selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose that we will demonstrate our tenacity and resilience," Gandhi said.

"The party has been central to the life of each and every one of us. It has expected our total allegiance and has been good to each and every one of us. Now, when we are at a crucial juncture, it is imperative that we step forward and repay our debt to the party in full measure," she said at the party's top decision-making body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) - meeting here.

Gandhi said around 400 Congress members will be attending the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur from May 13 to 15 and stressed on the message of every leader holding one party post. The party has made every effort to ensure a balanced representation from every angle, she said.

The Congress president also said, "Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums. But this should not be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence and morale and an atmosphere of gloom and doom prevails. To the contrary, we are beholden to put our heads together and together, collectively overcome the challenges that face us." "This requires that the Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) does not become a ritual, something we must just get through. I am determined that it should herald a restructured organisation to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial tasks we confront," she said.

Gandhi also talked about the deliberations at the Shivir that will be held in six different groups - taking up political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organisational issues.

The Congress chief said delegates have already been informed about the group in which they are expected to participate and on May 15, the party will adopt the "Udaipur Nav Sankalp" after it has been approved by the CWC there.

"I request your full cooperation in ensuring that the single over-riding message that goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur is one of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party's accelerated revival," she said.

Gandhi also said that an amendment to the party's constitution will be done to include digital membership.

The top Congress leadership met at the party's headquarters to work out the modalities and agenda of the brainstorming session.

The Congress had announced last month that it would hold the three-day brainstorming session.