Theft at Delhi's hit-and-drag victim Anjali’s house; family suspects Nidhi's involvement

The family members of Anjali have said that thieves broke open the lock of their house at Karan Vihar and they have accused Anjali's friend Nidhi of doing robbery. A newly-brought LCD tv has been stolen among several other items.

New Delhi, Jan 09: Even as the family of Anjali Singh, the woman who died a horrific death on New Year's Day after she was dragged for several kms under a car that hit her scooty, is recovering from the shocking incident, a theft has been reported from her house on Monday.

"Our neighbours first informed us about the theft around 7.30 am in the morning. When we came here, we found the lock to be broken. The LCD TV and other household items, stacked under the bed were missing. The television is new. It has been two months since we purchased it," ANI quoted Anjali's sister as saying.

Another family member has questioned the reason why there were no cops on duty in front of the house like the last eight days. "Why was there no police yesterday in front of the house? Police had been there for the last 8 days but was yesterday no one was there. We feel, Nidhi is behind the theft," the family member said. The investigation is on.

It may be recalled that Anjali's maternal uncle claimed that her friend Nidhi, the eyewitness in the case, had hatched a conspiracy by claiming Anjali had been drunk on the day of the accident. It came days after it was revealed that Nidhi was a pillion rider on the scotty and CCTV footage showed them together before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Nidhi was reportedly arrested in a drug smuggling case in 2020. She was reportedly arrested in Agra in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (1985) case according to an FIR registered in December 2020, the police said. She is currently out on bail, ANI reported.

Anjali was killed on the New Year night after the car hit her scooty and dragged for 10-12 kms on the New Year night.

It has now emerged that the accused involved in the Sultanpuri hit and drag case were aware that the woman was stuck under their grey Maruti Suzuki Baleen, but they continued to drive due to fear.

The same was mentioned in the disclosure statements by the five accused accused as a result of which a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The disclosure by the accused by the police is however not admissible in court.

The seven accused are in the police custody.