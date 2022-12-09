The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill 2020 introduced in Rajya Sabha

There were three motions placed to oppose the Bill. However all three were defeated through votes by 63-23. The Bill provides for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for the preparation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)and implementation throughout India.

New Delhi, Dec 09: The move to introduce The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill 2020 in the Rajya Sabha has been defeated. There was chaos in the Rajya Sabha as the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kirodi Lal Meena introduced the Bill as a private member Bill amidst severe opposition.

In the past, although the Bill was listed for introduction, it was not moved in the Upper house. On Friday when the Bill was introduced there was chaos and members of Congress, CPI (M), Trinamool Congress protested against it. They claimed that the Bill would destroy the social fabric and unity in diversity that is prevalent in the country.

CPI(M)'s John Brittas while referring to a Law Commission report said that the UCC is neither necessary or desirable. The DMK's Tiruchu Siva said that the very idea of a Uniform Civil Code is opposed to secularism. The Samajwadi Party's R G Verma said that the Bill is against the provisions of the Constitution.

BJP MP Sarnath Singh gave a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Currently the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. The Code comes under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution which says that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

In the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha elections manifesto, the party promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code if it came to power. In April Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had spoken about the need for a Uniform Civil Code. In its manifesto ahead of the Gujarat elections, the BJP had promised to introduce UCC in the state. The Bill in the Rajya Sabha was introduced just a day after the historic win by the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

The UCC if implemented would replace the various personal laws of communities by way of a common legislation. Several governments in the past have stayed away from its implementation fearing backlash and it was the Supreme Court which stepped in on many occasions and delivered bold verdicts like was seen in the Shah Bano, Shamim Ara and Githa Hariharan cases. Article 44 of the Directive Principles in India sets the implementation of the UCC as the duty of the state.