The rise and rise of Muslim population in Seemanchal which has forced Hindus to move

A major demographic change is taking place in Seemanchal as the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are settling there in large numbers as a result of which the Hindus have been reduced to a minority.

New Delhi, Dec 30: The the local Hindus have been forced to migrate to other areas due to the dominance of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Seemanchal, Bihar.

Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, and Purnia form part of Seemanchal. As per census data of 2011, the Muslim population makes up for 67.98 per cent while the Hindu population is 31.43 per cent. This is a clear indicator that The Hindu population has dropped.

According to this report, the Muslim population in the country increased by four per cent between 1951 and 2011. During this time the Muslim population in Seemanchal districts was at 16 per cent. This is largely due to the Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim population flocking the region and settling there.

In Kathiar, Muslims account for 44.7 per cent of the population while in Araria it is 42.95 and 38.46 per cent in Purnia.

Reports say that the local Muslims have helped these infiltrators settle and obtain important documents only with an intention of increasing their population. Further Muslim women are being encouraged to have more children in a further bid to bolster the Muslim population, reports said.

The problem is similar in West Bengal where the Muslim migrant population from Bangladesh has shot up over the years. It was Mamata Banerjee who had in fact opposed the nation-wide NRC.

The Bangladeshi illegal migrants not just come in search for jobs. They are involved in criminal syndicates which also includes bomb making, land grabbing and fake currency rackets.

This was a clear ploy by the Jamaat-e-Islami which wanted to infiltrate India and increase the Muslim population. The bid was to create East Pakistan and in this regard one saw the immense amount of infiltration into Assam and Bangladesh.

The problem has however not been restricted to Bengal and Assam alone. These illegal immigrants have moved into Bihar and several states of South India. In the Bodhgaya blast, the hand of these illegal immigrants was seen. In South India they have been used by local Jihadis to further illegal activities.