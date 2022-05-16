The Resistence Front gets another name as systematic targeting of Kashmiri Pandits continue

'Double, triple your security, be ready for target killing. You will die,' the letter also reads.

The letter comes days after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, Rahul Bhat. He was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. The attack took place at the Tehsildar's office in central Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that this appears to be an off-shoot of the The Resistence Front, which is a proxy for the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba had created the The Resistence Front (The Resistence Front) which was the localised version of the group. Now with the heat high on the TRF, the name of the outfit has been changed, the official also said.

This development comes in the wake of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cracking the whip on the The Resistence Front. Last week, the agency conducted raids at four locations in Kashmir's Baramulla.

Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K for indulging in violent activities in J&K and other parts of India came under the radar during the raids. Two over ground workers of TRF, who are in contact with their Pakistan based handlers were arrested for providing logistic support for terrorist activities, spreading terrorist propaganda, radicalising and recruiting new members to TRF, the NIA said in a release.

The NIA had cracked down on the TRF even in April this year. Ever since the inception of the The Resistence Front, it has been notorious for targeting civilians.

Officials tell OneIndia that the primary motive of the outfit is to target the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year it was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo.

In the first incident, terrorists fired at a chemist, M L Bindro at the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar. He succumbed on the way to hospital. The incident took place at around 7 pm.

Releasing a statement after the attacks, spokesperson for The Resistance Front, Umar Wani said that the group had carried out three targeted attacks in North Kashmir. He said that Bindro was killed because he was an RSS worker.

In the second attack the TRF killed one Virender Paswan. The outfit termed him as a non-local informer of the Intelligence Bureau. The third attack was on Shafi Lone, whom the TRF termed as an informer.

The attack took place at the Shahgund area of Hajin in Bandipora district.

In its statement, the TRF said that it would continue with attacks on RSS workers and non-local informers. We will continue with the attacks and strike fear in the hearts of these people the statement also read.

Investigations by the police are underway and a search has been launched for the terrorists. Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non-local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot and has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough. May his soul rest in peace."

The TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which was formed last year. The TRF has largely local terrorists and since the day of its formation, it has targeted Hindus and people which it thinks are informers of the police. An official tells OneIndia that the intention is to drive fear into the minds of the people. The TRF has specifically targeted Hindus and those in support of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer also said.