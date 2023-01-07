The Resistence Front and why it was banned by the Union Government

The The Resistence Front is an offshoot or derivative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, which has been involved in several acts of terror including targeting of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

What is the The Resistence Front and what does it do?

When Pakistan was trying to wriggle out of the Financial Action Task Force's Grey List, it created the The Resistence Front in a bid to keep the heat away from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which was under the radar of global agencies for terror funding among other acts of terror.

The The Resistence Front began as an online outfit before it began activating its cadres on the ground. This outfit has been active in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020. The terror group has indulged in various tactics in a bid to keep the Valley under the boil. The terror group has also been responsible for targeting BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement following the killings of BJP leaders, the The Resistence Front issued a statement in which it said that political stooges who ever sabotage Kashmir's cause with their filthy designs and make and help an occupational regime in brutalising Kashmir will be dealt with dire consequences.

The beginnings:

It was in March 2020 that the existence of this group was known. That year the police had busted a module of this terror group. The module was busted first in Sopore and it was found back then itself that it was backed by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

An official tells OneIndia that with the heat on the Lashkar-e-Tayiba increasing, it decided to float this outfit to carry out its work as it would get the required deniability.

The group which is also known as the JK Fighters remained active on the social media as well.

In addition to targeting civilians and creating fear in the minds of the people, the group was also tasked with recruiting locals into its fold. It is in particular active in North Kashmir.

The group was also brought in to fill in the shoes of the Hizbul Mujahideen which has been on a quick downslide in the Valley.

Hit-lists:

Off late the group has been creating hit-lists of political leaders, pro-India journalists, Kashmiri pandits to name a few.

Officials say that the primary motive has been to disrupt peace and in particular target the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir. In statements issued in the past couple of years, the The Resistence Front has made it clear that it would continue with its attacks on RSS workers and non-local informers. We will continue with the attacks and create fear in the minds of the people, it also said.

The issuance of hit-lists is also part of the psy-ops that Pakistan is undertaking in Kashmir. The Kashmir Fight is a blog run by the TRF and in some of the posts it has said that it would turn the transit colonies of the Kashmiri Pandits into graveyards.

"This Occupier puppet regime stationed in IIOJK wants to make these PM Package scapegoats to live in dream world ascertained the progress of the but ignores the fact that their dirty plans have gotexposed. The list we are uploaded is not just a list but a being carried out at the two sites warning to all PM Package scapegoats not to get carriedaway with Occupier regimes filthy promises. The laid emphasis on timely completic settlements that has been raised on this land for these PM,"a letter issued by the group had read.

It also threatened contractors involved construction of new transit colonies for the Kashmir Pandit government employees.

"Remember that; When the Oceans roar it demolish everything that is it's target. So be ready. Package scapegoats and other Non-Local/Foreigner the works: LG Manoj Sinha employees will certainly become the graveyard for them.The Resistance Fighters won't allow Israeli type settlements in IIOJK and anybody/everyone involves in this will be dealt harshly. Those contractors involved in raising these structures also will not be spared," read the letter.