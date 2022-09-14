The pie high: Video of woman eating while skydiving leaves netizens in awe | WATCH

In a video uploaded by @mckennaknipe on Instagram that has gone viral now, one can see her eating pie, looking more satisfied than terrified.

The video starts by showing her opening up a huge box of pie and starts devouring it mid-air. It seems like she enjoyed every bit of it. The influencer made this attempt to support a local cafe that is famous for their pies.

Take a look at the video here:

However, this is not the first time that McKenna Knipe has attempted to eat something while skydiving. Earlier, she shared videos of her having burgers and pizza while skydiving. This time, she ate from a big box of pie that was bought from Napoleon Café in Michigan.

She captioned the video: "Wise words. Support your local businesses!!! Napoleon Cafe here in Jackson Michigan is famous for their pies...I Had to see why, the best way I know how! absolutely BOMB ! Freshly made every day!!"

Ever since this video was uploaded, it has garnered up to 21 million views, 695K likes and several mixed reactions. Many people were thrilled after watching this video, while others have left hilarious comments.

One user wrote, "Imagine an entire pie falling from the sky on someone's head." Another user wrote, "My hands got sticky just from watching this lmao", "Ppl getting pelted with falling pie", wrote the third user.

What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!