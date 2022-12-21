The operation of Islamic hit-squads to kill and convert Hindus unearthed

While seeking the remand of 14 senior leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the NIA said that the Islamic State and Al Qaeda use the country's anti-state and religious terrorist organisations for subversive activities and direct operations to be carried out where they cannot directly function. The NIA has got indications that the PFI leaders in Kerala were in touch with some leaders of the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

New Delhi, Dec 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed a modus operandi of Islamic radicals who have formed hit-squads to eliminate prominent Hindus.

The role of the Islamic hit-squads has been spoken about several times in the past. The pattern in which the Hindus have been targeted by these squads has once again come to light after the NIA unearthed it

The PFI and eight of its affiliates were banned by the Union Home Minister on September 28, following a nation-wide crackdown by the ED and NIA.

The hit squads of the Islamic State:

Back in August this year, the Intelligence Bureau had said that hit-squads had been formed following a clarion call by the Islamic Courts in the country. The report came in the wake of a spate of Hindus being targeted by the radical Islamists. These hit-squads were also directed to carry out violent acts and disturb communal harmony. One got to see an example of this during the anti-CAA protests.

The likes of Praveen Nettar in Karnataka, Rudresh in Bengaluru, Umesh Kolhe in Amaravati and Kanaihya Lal in Udaipur were all targets of these hit-squads, an Intelligence Bureau official told OneIndia.

The same hit-squad had also targeted 23-year old Pratik Pawar with sharp weapons in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Lower and larger levels:

There are two kinds of hit-squads that are operational in India. While the PFI ran the localised ones, the larger ones are being run by the D-Syndicate. This hit-squad had targeted several prominent Hindus.

In 2016 this hit-squad murdered Hindu leaders Pragnesh Mistry and Shirish Bengali. This operation was handled by Javed Chikna, a key henchman of Dawood Ibrahim who is currently in Pakistan. The probe found that this hit-squad also had the names of several more Hindus on their list.

It had also come to light that a large network of Islamic Courts are directing the setting up of these hit-squads or Dawah teams. They have been instructed to target as well as convert Hindus to Islam. One Ramalingam was killed in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu while he opposed these squads from converting people to Islam.

These squads have also targeted Hindu Munnani worker, K P Suresh in Tamil Nadu, Harsha in Karnataka and Kamlesh Tiwari in Surat.

What the NIA said:

While speaking about the hit-squads, the NIA in its remand application said that the PFI was spreading disaffection and enmity towards the country through the wrongful interpretation of the policies of the government.

Further it added that the moves made by the PFI leaders through social media groups to get youth involved in terrorist activities. Several persons have already been questioned the agency also added.