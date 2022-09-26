The number game: How it all adds up in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly

New Delhi, Sep 26: Congress party's woes seem far from over. Now the crisis has hopped on from Goa to Rajasthan which is seeing an in-party revolt on the choice of new Chief Minister for the state as a replacement to Ashok Gehlot who is set to resign from his current post and contest the party's presidential poll. Around 90 MLAs gave a surprising jolt to the central leadership on Sunday evening by refusing to attend the CLP meeting which was scheduled to choose the new CM candidate.

Several MLAs submitted their resignation to the Speaker, but there has been no word from the Speaker's office on the resignation letters yet. In this sudden change of events, let us look at how the numbers stack up in the state.

The Congress has 100 MLAs, one short of simple majority, in the 200-member Assembly. Six BSP MLAs merged with their party with the ruling party and it has the support of 13 independents.

Altogether, the Congress has the support of 119 MLAs.

As per the reports, at least 90 MLAs have put their weight behind Ashok Gehlot and he also enjoys the support of 12 out of 13 independents.

What happens if Gehlot's supporters resign?

If 92 MLAs resign, it will bring down the strength of the house to 108 and the half-way mark is 55 and the BJP has 70 MLAs.

What Gehlot Loyalists are Demanding?

The supporters of Ashok Gehlot do not want Sachin Pilot as his successor. They want that the next CM should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the 2020 crisis and not anyone involved in the bid to topple it.

Also, they want Gehlot to be part of the decision-making process in choosing the next CM.

Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads over the chief minister's post soon after the Congress won the assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy. In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot's leadership.