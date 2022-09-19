The Mullahs from Bangladesh and how Assam became hotbed of jihadi activity

On Saturday, 17 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Assam's Biswanath district on the charge that they were involved in religious preaching. All these persons had entered Assam on tourist visas and conducted religious events in violation of the provisions of their visa, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

Such incidents have been on the rise in recent years. In March, the Barpeta police arrested a Bangladeshi national and four others for their alleged links with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a terror group which operates from Bangladesh. Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam had entered India illegally and was working as a teacher in a Mosque at Barpeta. During this time, he radicalised four persons and recruited them into the ABT.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had said last month that the state had become a hotbed of jihadi activity which was being carried out by the Bangladeshi based terror groups. He said, in 2016-17 six members of the ABT had entered India illegally and were setting up terror modules in Assam with a motive to implement the Shariat law.

An official explains to OneIndia that this is a result of successive government since the 1990s ignoring the problem despite being tipped off about the same. It was in the early 1990s that the Research and Analysis Wing conducted an operation in Bangladesh. The agency was tipped off about the activities of the Jamaat-e-Islami which had planned large scale infiltration into India.

These persons come into India in search of jobs and livelihood. Over a period of time they run powerful crime syndicates.

In Assam when the NRC exercise took place, officials found that many individuals were trying to get themselves included despite being declared as foreigners by the Foreigners' Tribunal. They were providing voter ID cards as evidence to claim Indian citizenship, it was also found.

Investigations also revealed that they had managed to source these id cards by using legacy codes of other persons. With the help of agents, these persons had bribed people obtain the legacy data codes. Officials had unearthed at least 40 lakh instances of family tree mismatch. These persons were using the same code but were unable to identify each other. The Muslim migrants who had infiltrated into India were the ones running this racket, the probe found.

The illegal immigration that takes place assumes worrying propositions. An intelligence file clearly suggests that illegal immigration from Bangladesh are part of a devious agenda to set up a Greater East Pakistan/Bangladesh.

The primary targets in India are West Bengal and the North Eastern states that the ISI planned to merge with Bangladesh. In this context we must re-visit what Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had to say in his book. "It would be wrong to think that Kashmir is the only dispute that divides India and Pakistan, though undoubtedly the most significant. One at least is nearly as important as the Kashmir dispute, that of Assam and some districts of India adjacent to East Pakistan. To these Pakistan has very good claims."

Late Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his book, 'Eastern Pakistan: Its Population and Economics', says, "Because Eastern Pakistan must have sufficient land for its expansion and because Assam has abundant forests and mineral resources, coal, petroleum, etc, Eastern Pakistan must include Assam to be financially and economically strong."