The lettuce officially outlast Liz Truss: Top memes on the internet

One of the catchiest headlines on the issue is, Truss's political career wilted quicker than a lettuce. British tabloid, The Daily Star launched a livestream last week of a head of lettuce with the aim of testing whether Truss would outlast the 10 cay shelf life of lettuce as the prime minister of Britain. Clearly she did not.

"The lettuce has officially outlasted Liz Truss and won. All hail the lettuce," Daily Star tweeted after Downing Street made the announcement.

