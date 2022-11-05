The layoffs at Twitter and an explanation by Elon Musk

New Delhi, Nov 05: Elon Musk has justified the layoffs at Twitter and said that unfortunately there is no choice. "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required ," Musk said in a tweet.

He said that the massive drop in revenue in the form was because of activist groups pressuring advertisers. "Even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," Musk said.