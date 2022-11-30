'The Kashmir Files: Unreported': Vivek Agnihotri announces new series to 'present the truth'

According to reports, he didn't reveal whether it would be a film or a web series. He said that he would reveal the details later. However, taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri wrote responding to a tweet, "We are making a Docu series - The Kashmir Files Unreported."

He also said that the subject of the movie has now become a reputation of this country, adding, "Now this subject is beyond art and is more about the reputation of this country. It is my moral responsibility that whatever proof I have with me, I bring them out and present it in front of people."

The background:

The controversy started after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on Monday termed The Kashmir Files film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Lapid was the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI. The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Lapid said in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 that he was shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.

Following the statement, it created a huge controversy. The intensity of the controversy was such that Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon came forward and said that were his personal remarks.

Responding to that statement, the movie director said, "Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie."