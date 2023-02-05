The importance of HAL’s Helicopter Factory in Tumakuru which will be dedicated to nation by PM on Feb 6

On path of 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, the PM will launch Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing facility which will initially produce the Light Utility Helicopters (LUH).

Spread across 615 acres of land, The Greenfield Helicopter Factory is planned with a vision to become a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of India, the statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. It will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs).

"The LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single engine multipurpose utility helicopter with unique features of high maneuverability. Initially, this factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year and can be enhanced to 60 and then 90 per year in a phased manner. The first LUH has been flight tested and is ready for unveiling," it said.

This factory will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters without import and giving much needed fillip to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in helicopter design, development, and manufacture.

The factory will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs). It will also be used for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH in the future. Potential exports of civil LUH will also be catered to from this factory.

The HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of over Rs four lakh crores over a period of 20 years. Besides generating direct and indirect employment, the Tumakuru facility will boost the development of surrounding areas through its CSR activities with large-scale community-centric programmes on which the company will spend substantial amounts. All this will result in improvement in the people's lives in the region.

The proximity of the factory, with the existing HAL facilities in Bengaluru, will boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region and support skill and infrastructure development such as schools, colleges and residential areas. Medical and health care would also reach the community residing in the various nearby Panchayats.

With the establishment of facilities like Heli-Runway, Flight Hangar, Final Assembly Hangar, Structure Assembly Hangar, Air Traffic Control and various supporting service facilities, the factory is fully operational. This factory is being equipped with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 standard tools and techniques for its operations.

With inputs from PIB