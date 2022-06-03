The importance of D2M broadcasting for India from perspective of strategic, national interest

TRAI Chairman Dr. PD Vaghela was the chief guest at the Conclave with I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra, Chairman of TSDSI NG Subramaniam, Member (Technology) at Department of Telecommunications AK Tiwari, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, IIT Kanpur Director Prof Abhay Karandikar and DG of TSDSI Ms Pamela Kumar. A video message of K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, was also played as part of the inaugural addresses. The conclave was also attended by eminent personalities from the fields of Telecom, Broadband technology and Broadcast industry, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The conclave demonstrated for the first time NextGen Broadcast technology on smart phones and other smart devices, apart from releasing a joint white paper on Direct to Mobile Broadcasting by IIT Kanpur, TSDSI and Prasar Bharati.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Conclave, TRAI Chairman Dr. PD Vaghela said that D2M & 5G Broadcast conclave presents the opportunity to bring together broadcast, mobile, broadband, media and all other related stakeholders. We all know that the digitization of services has resulted in the convergence of individual delivery & consumer devices. The drive to provide broader services is stimulating the broadcast & broadband operators to converge into each other. It is now possible for broadband services to offer broadcasting services and vice-versa.

. .

Speaking from the consumer perspective, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra said, "The convergence between Direct-to-Mobile and 5G Broadband will improve consumption of broadband and utilisation of spectrum in India. Almost everybody now is consuming video content through their mobiles, news can be seen on mobile through Apps, and even Prasar Bharati has its own NewsOnAir App which has a large consumer base. This convergence between Direct-to-Mobile and 5G Broadband will entail some changes in infrastructure and some regulatory changes."

"The solution for satisfying the need for connectivity is to create a converged network. The convergence of broadcast, broadband & cellular networks addresses the problem of the coexistence of this network," said K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunication, in his video message.

IIT Kanpur Director Prof Abhay Karandikar, in his inaugural address, said that the increased video consumption, specially the streaming services, along with a host of new services like IoT, Group connections, emergency response communication systems, etc, have created a need & support for multi-cast, broadcast services in wireless networks.

Chairman of TSDSI NG Subramaniam said that the Cellular industry is adopting 5G at scale & the broadcast industry now has become a part of internet, WIFI & 5G. Together, these will drive the next wave of digital transformation across the world, in some way as connectivity forms the backbone of this new era.

DG of TSDSI Ms Pamela Kumar said that this is the right time for broadcast broadband convergence to be launched in India. India should pioneer and pilot it because we have the biggest need, being the number one data consumer in mobile communication in the world.

In a one-on-one interaction with the CEO of Saankhya Labs Parag Naik, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati spoke on the importance of Direct to Mobile broadcasting for a country like India from the perspective of strategic and national interest.

The white paper released at the Conclave envisions realising Direct to Mobile Broadcasting capabilities in India by convergence of Direct to Mobile and 5G Broadband and makes recommendations for various stakeholders to act on to achieve the same.