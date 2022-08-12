The impact of Nitish leaving the NDA and what if Lok Sabha polls are held today

New Delhi, Aug 12: What is the possible impact on national politics following the development in Bihar? A survey says that if the Lok Sabha polls are held today then the NDA would likely form the government, the Bihar developments could impact the overall seat share of the ND, the August edition of the Mood of the Nation Poll said.

The survey that was conducted by India Today in association with C-Voter found that if the elections were held today the NDA would be in the lead. However it would bear the brunt of Nitish Kumar leaving the NDA in Bihar.

If the elections were held till August 1, the NDA would have got. 307 seats out of the 543 while the UPA would have bagged 125 and the others 111. However if the elections are held after the change in government in Bihar then the NDA would have a loss of 121 seats. The NDA would end up with 286, the UPA 146 the survey found.

A large part of the poll was held before the Bihar political developments. However a snap poll on August 10 showed the immediate fallout of what happened in Bihar. The survey was conducted by India Today and V-Voter between February 2022 and August 2022. In all 1,22,016 respondents were interviewed for the survey.