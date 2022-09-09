The iconic Kartavyapath and Netaji statue in 33 stunning images


New Delhi, Sep 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 'Kartavya Path.' This symbolised a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power, to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. The Prime Minister also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that in the time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav the nation felt a new inspiration and energy today. "Today, we are filling the picture of tomorrow with new colours, leaving behind the past. Today this new aura is visible everywhere, it is the aura of confidence of New India", he said. He continued "Kingsway i.e. Rajpath, the symbol of slavery, has become a matter of history from today and has been erased forever. Today a new history has been created in the form of 'Kartavya Path'. I congratulate all the countrymen for their freedom from yet another identity of slavery, in this Amrit Kaal of independence."

Kartavya Path: Before and now [Photos]

Do take a look at the iconic images of Kartavya Path and Netaji below:

