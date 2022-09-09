The iconic Kartavyapath and Netaji statue in 33 stunning images

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that in the time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav the nation felt a new inspiration and energy today. "Today, we are filling the picture of tomorrow with new colours, leaving behind the past. Today this new aura is visible everywhere, it is the aura of confidence of New India", he said. He continued "Kingsway i.e. Rajpath, the symbol of slavery, has become a matter of history from today and has been erased forever. Today a new history has been created in the form of 'Kartavya Path'. I congratulate all the countrymen for their freedom from yet another identity of slavery, in this Amrit Kaal of independence."

Do take a look at the iconic images of Kartavya Path and Netaji below:

