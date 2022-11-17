The G20 Bali Declaration echoed PM Modi’s message on the Ukraine conflict

The G20 communique underlined that 'today's era must not be of war.' Officials tell OneIndia that this development was due to the consensus-building approach which India has adopted. This, in turn, bridged the gap between Russia and the Western countries led by the United States of America.

It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war, the G20 Bali Declaration read.

PM Modi meets Xi:

The other key takeaway from the Summit was the brief meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. While no official readout has been issued, the two leaders exchanged courtesies at the conclusion of the dinner in Bali.

The two leaders who met over a dozen times between 2014 and 2019 were meeting for the first time after two years. This was in fact the first meeting in public since the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) began in 2020.

The two leaders shook hands and spoke with each other. Videos of the two leaders showed a brief yet relaxed conversation.

India gets the G20 presidency:

At the end of the summit, the Indonesian President handed over the presidency to PM Modi as the next chair of the grouping. India will host the G20 leaders for the summit to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023.

PM Modi told the G20 leaders that India's presidency would be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. While speaking about the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', PM Modi underlined that environment, women-led development, peace and security, technological innovation and economic growth would be the priorities.