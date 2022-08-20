The excise policy case by the CBI against Sisodia explained

New Delhi, Aug 20: Delhi's deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Raids were conducted at Sisodia's home and 31 other locations across seven states on Friday by the CBI. From Sisodia, the CBI seized several documents, a computer and his mobile phone. Sisodia has been named as the first accused in the case.