The escape of Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil from Uddhav camp is straight out of a Bollywood flick

A report in the Organiser details the escape that Patil made from the camp in Mumbai to reach the rebels led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. Patil first went untraceable following which an entire force of Shiv Sainiks started looking for him. First they went to a hotel where the MLAs were staying, but they did not find him.

The search team roamed the streets of South Mumbai the entire night looking for him as they were under immense pressure to find Patil and get him to talk to Uddhav Thackeray.

One of the senior members then suggested that they position themselves outside the official residence of Patil. They managed to find him there, the Organiser report said.

When he was told to speak with Uddhav Thackeray, he said that he already did and they believed him.

Patil was then asked to accompany the search party to Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister which is in South Mumbai. He agreed and said that he be allowed to visit Mantralaya as he has to urgently complete an important work assigned to him.

Patil entered the Mantrayala in his official vehicle. The search party took it easy as they completely believed him that he would meet with Uddhav Thackeray. Patil who entered the Mantrayala in his official car left through another exit in a private car. By the time the search party got an idea of what happened, Patil had driven away too far. They even tried chasing him but lost him at Chembur. By the time Patil was on his way to Guwahati, the Organiser report also added.