The deaths during Rahul Gandhi's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra

The first death was reported on the 62nd day of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress Seva Dal leader Krishna Kumar Pandey died on November 8 in Maharashtra. MP Ramesh tweeted, "This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal was holding the national flag and walking with me.'

New Delhi, Jan 14: With Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh's untimely passing away on Saturday, the death count during Rahul Gandhi's ambitious has climbed to five.

Senior Congress Worker Died

A 62-year-old man from Tamil Nadu died and another person from that state was injured after being hit by a truck in Maharashtra's Nanded district when they were participating in the Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, a police official said on November 12. They were walking back to Pimpalgaon Mahadeo village in Ardhapur tehsil for the yatra's night camp after attending Rahul Gandhi's public rally in Nanded on Thursday when the accident occurred around 8.20 pm, he said.The deceased was identified as Ganesan Ponraman, a native of Thanjavur, he said, adding that another yatri named Sayayul (30), also from Tamil Nadu, suffered a minor injury in the accident, he said.

A Sub Inspector Killed in Accident

A sub-inspector named Bhupendra Singh Gurjar was killed by a speeding car when he rehearsing for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ahar-Malwa in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in front of the Soyatkala Police Station.

Congress Worker Death in MP

A Congress worker died after suffering a heart attack on December 3. He was on his way to Bharat Jodon Yatra in Susner. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The deceaased was identified as 55-year-old Mangilal Shah of Zirapur.

Chaudhary Santokh Singh Suffers Heart Attack

Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, following which the march was halted. He was 76. The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted, said senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also marching in the yatra. He said Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance. The yatra was halted following Chaudhary's death and it is learnt that Gandhi has gone to the hospital.

The yatra, which was kicked off in September 2022, will come to an end on January 30 in Srinagar.

With inputs from agencies