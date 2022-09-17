It was the most preferred habitat based on the assessment carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) based on climatic variables, prey densities, population of competing predators, and the historical range.

With fewer human settlements and a good prey base, the region is very close to the Sal forests of Koriya, now in Chhattisgarh, where the native Asiatic Cheetah was perhaps last spotted almost 70 years ago.

The cheetah, one of the top predators lives in areas where its prey base thrives, which are the dry open forests, savannas, and grasslands.

According to the government plans, Kuno offers the prospect of housing four big cats tiger, lion, leopard and cheetah - and ensuring they coexist as they did in the past.

Kuno was initially proposed to provide a second home to the top predator. The project was, however, scrapped later.

Nestled inside the large Sheopur-Shivpuri dry deciduous open forest landscape spanning an area of 6,800 square kilometres, the 748-square kilometre park has dry savannah forest, scrubs and grasslands with the perennial Kuno River flowing through its terrain.

The park is dominated by grasslands, which are similar to the African savannas, and sparse forests. Most grasslands in Kuno are bigger than the ones at Kanha and Bandhavgarh. The sanctuary gets its name from the Kuno River, which flows through it from the south to the north, and is the lifeline of the forest.