The chargesheet in the Mominpore case is another grim reminder of the anti-Hindu rhetoric in Bengal

New Delhi, Jan 10: The anti-Indu rhetoric in West Bengal is nothing new and the chargesheet filed in the Mominpore violence case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is testimony to that.

For years the state of Bengal has been witness to infiltration from Bangladesh. Many have voting rights and with the kind of money they have made, they have managed to drive the Hindus out of many areas

Following the violence against the Hindus in October 2022, several petitioners had approached the High Court alleging that the State Police administration remained silent spectators to the communal violence that took place in the Ekbalpore-Mominpore area of Kolkata on the eve of Laxmi Puja.

The anti-Hindu rhetoric:

In May 2021, the Union Home Ministry had sought to know why the Bengal government had not written back about the measures taken to stop the violence in the state. The Home Ministry had said that there were fresh reports about post-poll violence continuing in the state.

The violence against the Hindus has been ongoing in Bengal and the apathy of the state government and appeasement politics has been one of the main causes for the same.

In October 2019, a gruesome incident was reported in the state. Bondhu Gopal, a 35 year old RSS worker, his wife and son were found lying in a pool of blood in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Such murders have been on the rise in the state. Several BJP workers have been murdered and their opponents have used even bombs to carry out the murders. In 2017, BJP leader. In the year 2017, the residence of BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya was bombed by workers of the TMC at Uttarapura. In the same year, TMC workers had attacked the BJP's office in Kolkata.

A report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2014 said that during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 16 political workers were killed and a majority of them were from West Bengal.

Between the years 2016 and 2019, 183 political murders have been reported in Bengal and the highest (96) was reported in 2018 according to data with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Peddling disinformation:

In most of the cases, it was found that the radical Islamists in West Bengal have been peddling disinformation and then go on to set the stage to indulge in anti-Hindu violence. In April last year, a Muslim mob pelted stones at a Ram Navajo procession near the Fazir Bazar on the GT Road in Howrah. It was clear that these elements wanted to target the procession that was organised by the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Durga Bahini.

In a very infamous statement, Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of the state had said, 'why should we suffer due to communal politics. Go to UP, Gujarat and states where the BJP is in power and protest. They are not in power here, so they protest for publicity here, she had also said. She had said while addressing a rally on the occasion of Eid, 'hum kafir nahi hai.'

The infiltration menace:

Reports have shown that the population imbalance is thanks to the religious conversions and migration from Bangladesh. Successive governments in Bengal have allowed infiltration from Bangladesh to take place. This has taken place at such a large scale that areas such as Malda have become Muslim dominated.

In the 1990s the Research and Analysis Wing had undertaken an operation in Bangladesh in which it was found that the Jamaat-e-Islami had planned on large scale infiltrations into India.

Over the years these persons have sourced id cards and most of them even vote for the government of the day in Bengal. An official explains to OneIndia that these persons have indulged in cattle smuggling, counterfeiting currency and drug peddling and with the kind of wealth they have made they have managed to drive out the Hindus by forcibly purchasing their lands and homes.