The bird is freed: Elon Musk’s first tweet after the Twitter takeover

Among the others to leave the company are finance chief, Ned Segal. Head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde has also been fired according to a report in The Washington Post.

At least one of the officials fired was escorted out of the office, reports also said. Agarwal took over as CEO of Twitter after co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned. He has been working with Twitter for almost a decade and was the chief technology officer before he became CEO.

The Friday deadline to complete the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. Musk in an epic battle signed a deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to back out of it. This led to Twitter suing the Tesla boss. Musk had until Friday to complete the $44 billion acquisition, failing which he would have faced a court battle with the company.

In case the deal does not go through on Friday, then the next step would be a November trial.

According to the Washington Post, Musk told prospective investors that he planned to cut three quarters of Twitter's 7,500 workers when he becomes the owner of the company. The report cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the developments.