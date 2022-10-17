The anti-India, anti-Hindu rhetoric in the West is louder than ever

In the recent past, there have been scores of anti-Indian and anti-Hindu incidents where hate speeches have been delivered, advertisements against the nation have been placed in leading foreign dailies to name a few. The Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Hindu Mandir in Richmond Hills, New York was vandalised and recently at the anti-Hindu riots Leicester, UK, Jihadi elements vandalised the homes and places of worship belonging to Hindus.

Then came the Teaneck Democrats' anti-Hindu resolution following a parade carried out by the India Business Association. During the India Day parade at Teaneck, New Jersey which marked the 75th year of India's independence tableaus, a bulldozer, pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath were featured.

This was clearly not liked by the anti-India, Indian American Muslim Council. It alleged that the parade was an endorsement of Modi and Yogi's alleged anti-minority policies. The IAMC also filed a formal complaint with the Edison Police Department while also urging the US DOJ to cancel the visa of BJP leader Sambit Patra who was the Grand Marshal of the parade.

The Indian American Muslim Council has been working closely with the Muslim Brotherhood and both pose a grave threat to India. The IAMC is an Indian-American Muslim body which had in June this year praised Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning India for alleged human rights violations of minorities. To be sure Omar has openly sided with Pakistani officials on issues that concern India.

The founder of the IAMC, Sheik Ubaid and member Malik Mujahid have been heads of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) which is the US front of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan.

DisinfoLabs has said that ICNA has established links with groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The IAMC has in the past too spread fake news against India and has been slapped with the stringent provisions of the UAPA in 2021.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that groups such as a IAMC and Muslim Brotherhood have for long run a propaganda campaign against India. These groups through their sponsored journalists, NGOs and activists make it a point to comment on every issue in India and make it seem as if this is the voice of the nation.

In June, a popular Twitter handle, The Hawk Eye,' tweeted, "it is payout day. Jamaat-e-Islam arm, fake news propaganda wing IAMC's project HRRF journo award is distributing cash award of 50k to 1 lakh."

The IAMC has often awarded journalists who have drummed up an anti-India rhetoric. Joining the bandwagon are the likes of actor Swara Bhaskar and former vice-president of India, Hamid Ansari who had taken part in an IAMC event called save pluralism. It is unclear if the duo are aware whether the IAMC paid money to get India black-listed by the US. It is also unclear if they are aware of the IMAC's close ties with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). To make them aware of the IAMC's dealings, they would need to know that the founder of the IAMC, Sheik Ubaid and member Malik Mujahid have been heads of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) which is the US front of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan.