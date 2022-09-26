EAM Jaishankar said that he can say this based on the feedback from these meetings held in New York in which he met several world leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Commenting on Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EAM said that people across the world are paying the cost of fuel and food. "I think this conflict has different facets and perhaps some of those, maybe addressed (earlier)."

EAM Jaishankar is on an 11-day visit to the United States and was scheduled to attend over 50 meetings during the tour, including the UNGA session.

India-Americans from several parts of the country attended the event.

EAM Jaishankar is likely to meet secretary of state Antony Blinken, defence secretary Lloyd Austin and national security advisor Jake Sullivan during the stay.

Along with that, EAM Jaishankar also interacts with people from the corporate sector and the think-tank community.

On the India-America relationship, the EAM said that during his professional lifetime, as a diplomat, perhaps the biggest change that he saw, he was privileged to be part of, was a change in the relationship between the two countries.

He underlined the importance of India-American bond and said, "India, America relationship has changed because of Indian-Americans. It did not change only because of government policies."

EAM Jaishankar said the Indian-Americans are the living bridge between the two countries.