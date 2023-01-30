'Thank u all my Mehmaans': Shah Rukh Khan waves out at frenzied fans outside Mannat post 'Pathaan' success

Shah Rukh Khan will be breaking his media silence after months following the immense success of Pathaan. He will be holding a press event to talk about the impact the film created on the global box office.
Mumbai, Jan 30: As 'Pathaan' significantly breaks all Hindi film box office records, reports have emerged that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be holding a press conference with Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and the director Siddharth Anand to talk about the impact the movie has created on the global box office. Before Pathaan's release, the super star broke off all communication with the media.
According to media reports, SRK has received a barrage of congratulations via text and phone calls and that his phone hasn't stopped ringing. However, he intends to finally speak out about the positive reception the film has received. Pathaan is also the fastest film in the history to enter the Rs 200 cr club beating KGF 2 and Baahubali 2's Hindi version. Till now, Pathaan has accumulated a whopping 220 crores nett in India including 212.50 crores from the Hindi version. As per the trade report flowing in, Pathaan has already sold tickets worth 5.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 6. It grossed Rs 429 crore worldwide in just four days. The film has been been released at 2,500 screens outside India in 100 countries whereas the number of screens back home is 5,500.