Terrorist/separatist Yasin Malik issued production warrant in IAF personnel murder case

Malik is facing a host of cases against him, which include terror funding and also the abduction of Mehbooba Mufti's sister, Rubaiya Sayeed.

Malik was arrested by the NIA in 2019 in connection with a terror funding case. Malik has been at the centre of terror in the Valley for long. He has been investigated several times for his role in channelising funds for terror and unrest in the Valley.

Malik's terror outfit the JKLF was banned in 2019 by the Union Government. The ban was imposed on the charge that it was promoting secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

In May this year, Malik was convicted after he pleaded guilty to terror charges before a Special NIA court.

Malik has also been accused of diverting funds received through the hawala channels for his personal use. The NIA had listed 12 properties that belonged to Malik, which are located in Srinagar. These properties are also in the name of his relatives and is valued at around Rs 15 crore, the NIA learnt.