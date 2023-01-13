Terror threats: Amit Shah to visit J&K's Rajouri today, review situation

Union Home Minister will meet members of all three families who have suffered loss in the terrorist attack.

Officials said massive security arrangements have been put in place in Rajouri district ahead of the Union minister's visit and the entire Dhangri area of Rajouri has been turned into a restricted zone.

Restrictions will also be put in place on normal movement of people on Friday morning till late afternoon hours.

OneIndia earlier reported that the forward defence locations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri are being targeted by Pakistani terrorists to help infiltration bids into India.

The Intelligence assessment said that the terrorists of Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad had set up these launchpads and are trying to infiltrate their terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. In a bid to do so, they want to target civilians so that it would distract the security forces, following which they could carry out the infiltrations.

However, the number of infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir have gone down considerably.

The annual 2021-2022 report of the Union Home Ministry said that 73 terrorist infiltration attempts were reported both through the International Border and Line of Control in 2021. This is in fact the lowest in five years.